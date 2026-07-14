US Man Solves 3x3x3 Cube Blindfolded, Sets Guinness World Record

A new speed record has been set in blindfolded puzzle cube solving as Tommy Cherry completed a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube in just 11.56 seconds. The achievement showed a faster performance than the previous record time, reported Guinness World Records.

Tommy Cherry from the United States achieved the record at the Mid-Atlantic Quiet Championship 2026 event in Branchburg, New Jersey, USA, on 28 June 2026.

Cherry solved the 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube while blindfolded, recording a time of 11.56 seconds.

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The achievement surpassed the previous record of 11.67 seconds, which was set by Charlie Eggins at the Cubing at The Cube 2026 event in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on 10 January 2026, reported Guinness World Records.

Cherry currently also shares the average version of this record with Eggins, with an average time of 14.05 seconds.

Tommy Cherry's achievement shows the incredible concentration and skill needed to solve a puzzle cube while blindfolded. By breaking the previous record, he has set a new milestone in competitive cubing and inspired puzzle enthusiasts around the world.

