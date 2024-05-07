US Man Gives Up Wealth To Remake $1 Million From Nothing. But Quits Midway

He also decided to cut off all his personal and professional relationships.

YouTuber and millionaire Mike Black, who embarked on an interesting challenge by giving up all his wealth to see if he could rebuild it within a year, had to cut short the challenge due to personal reasons.

In July 2020, Mr Black posted a video titled, "Why I'm Starting Over During A Global Pandemic" and announced he was quitting his 7-figure business temporarily as part of the "Million Dollar Comeback Challenge." In his announcement, he explained that he would put all his stuff in storage, emptying his bank account, and not having a permanent place to live. He also decided to cut off all his personal and professional relationships to start completely afresh. He was inspired by seeing how many people were struggling during the global pandemic, and he wanted to show that it was possible to start over and find success again.

However, despite his determination, he had to quit his experiment halfway. He explained his decision in a video, saying that he made "the tough call to end the project prematurely, even though it's hard, especially with only two months to go" and said it was “the right decision."

Why Mike Black quit his challenge

According to videos posted online, Mr Black's health deteriorated shortly after he started his journey to reclaim his millionaire status.

He was battling two autoimmune diseases affecting his joints and mobility. Things got worse when he developed a tumour on his hip, leading to constant pain. He admitted that he was “neglecting (the pain) because of the project" and realised he needed to prioritise his health above all else.

Even though Mr Black had a plan to deal with his health problems, things did not improve as expected. On top of that, he received some devastating news – his father had just a year left to live. He also suffered a huge financial blow, losing $300,000 (₹ 2.5 Crore) in the failed project. Eventually, he admitted to understanding that he needed to put his efforts into things that mattered more to him.