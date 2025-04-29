US Man Kills Roommate, Chops Up Her Body And Leaves Remains In A Suitcase Near Cemetery: Cops

A 68-year-old US man is facing murder charges after police found his roommate's body stuffed inside a suitcase near a cemetery in Connecticut. According to The Independent, Donald Coffel was arrested on Friday. During the police investigation, he admitted to killing 58-year-old Suzanne Wormser as he revealed gruesome details. He told the cops that he hit Ms Wormser's head with a baseball bat, kept her dead body in the apartment they shared for a week-and-a-half, before dismembering her and putting body parts in two garbage bags, which he later disposed of in two large trash bins and a suitcase.

"Alright man, I did it. I hit her in the head with a f***ing baseball bat and it cracked her f***ing head open," the 68-year-old told the cops, per The Independent.

Donald Coffel revealed that after beating Ms Wormser with a baseball bat, he kept her body in the apartment for over a week and then cut her up into pieces. He then divided up her remains into two trash bags, which he tossed in a dumpster. He then put the 58-year-old's torso in a suitcase and left the luggage at the entrance of a cemetery not far from their apartment.

A witness found the suitcase near the cemetery on March 19 and alerted the police. The officers then discovered a woman's torso when they opened the bag, according to the outlet.

Also Read | US Boy, 11, Died By Suicide After Being Bullied By Teacher, Lawsuit Claims

It was determined that the suitcase had been there since mid-February. On April 9, the office of the chief medical examiner determined that Wormser's death was a homicide.

Police then searched the apartment of Ms Wormser and Coffel. They discovered a large amount of blood and a baseball bat with human hair attached. The officers also found a handsaw, a garbage bag with clothing and another with Wormser's purse, wallet and identification cards, as well as other cards.

Cops believe that Coffel acted alone. He is being held on a $1 million bond. He is facing charges of murder, tampering with evidence and improper disposal of a body. He appeared in court virtually on Monday because of some health issues. He is due in court again on June 10.