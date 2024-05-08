US Man Gets 30 Years In Jail For Purposely Trying To Spread HIV Through Sex

In their investigation, the police claimed to have found that Louie was not taking his HIV medication.

A 34-year-old man in the US has been imprisoned for at least 30 years for deliberately attempting to spread HIV through sexual contact. According to CBS News, Alexander Louie admitted to having sex with 30 to 50 different men and boys, including a 16-year-old. However, he deliberately hid his health status and didn't tell his partners he was HIV positive so he could infect them with the disease.

The investigation in the case started last August after Louie began ''an online sexual conversation" with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, but it actually was an undercover detective. The two men spoke online and then agreed to meet in person in Boise, where Louie lived. He sent the "teen boy" naked photos through internet chats, and said he was going to videotape their encounter, said authorities.

Law enforcement arrested Louie on charges of child enticement in September 2023, when he arrived at the designated spot.

''Mr. Louie organized to meet up with the person he believed was the boy for sex, and was arrested. As the investigation continued, law enforcement uncovered that Mr. Louie, who is HIV positive, was not taking his medication, and purposely having sexual contact with both men and teenage boys in hopes to transfer HIV to them. He lied to these victims about his HIV status. Through the defendant's own admissions, he had sexual intercourse with 30-50 different men and boys, including a 16-year-old,'' prosecutors said.

As per the Idaho Statesman, Louie pled guilty to one count each of enticement of a child through the internet, sexual battery of a minor and transferring body fluids.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, at least 16 years of which he has to serve before he is eligible for parole.

''This defendant's repeated and egregious offences negatively impacted many people in our community. I want to thank the Ada County Sheriff's Detective and my trial team. Their hard work on this case ensured Mr. Louie was brought to justice to protect our community from his predatory and dangerous conduct,'' said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.