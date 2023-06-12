US Man Drowns On Honeymoon, Thieves Steal Couple's Belongings From Beach

The man was taken to hospital but he couldn't survive.

A couple from California met with a tragedy while on their honeymoon in Hawaii. According to ABC7, the newlyweds were snorkeling off the shore of Electric beach when the man disappeared and drowned. The fishermen immediately rushed for help and pulled the man out, the locals present there started CPR and he was transported him to a hospital. But the man couldn't survive. A GoFundMe page identified the man as Stephen Phan and his wife as Brittany. He had been married just for three months, the page further said.

It also said that thieves snatched up the couple's belongings and the beach and even took away the rental car.

"As If this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven's belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental," the GoFundMe page said.

According to New York Post, authorities in Hawaii now plan to install a fresh lifeguard stand at the beach after call from the public for more responders.

Some of Mr Phan's friends who ABC7 spoke to described him as an "amazing person". The friends refused to speak on camera.

"We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven," according to the description on the GoFundMe page. "Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone's lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all."