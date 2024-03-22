US Man Disguises Himself As Amazon Worker, Steals $35,000 In Robbery Spree

In total, the man has made off with an estimated $34,705. (Representative Pic)

A burglar who disguised himself as an Amazon delivery worker has ripped off $35,000 (approximately 29 lakh) in jewellery and valuables, including cash stashed for a 12-year-old, during a robbery spree in New York City that has been going on for months. According to Fox News, the burglar has been linked to at least nine apartment break-ins from January 2023 to March 5, targeting various neighbourhoods in Queens. He has been spotted in surveillance video wearing an Amazon delivery vest, cops said.

According to the outlet, the first robbery occurred over a year ago, on January 26, 2023, and the most recent took place on March 5. In all cases, the man entered the homes through a window, police said.

One of the victims was 35-year-old Estrla Islas. She said that the burglar broke into her apartment through a bathroom window and rummaged through her drawers and closets. "He took almost like $9,000," Ms Islas said. She added that she saved the money for her 12-year-old daughter.

As per the New York Post, in the March 5 case, the man crept in through the window of a home in Sunnyside. He stole $6,500 worth of jewellery and other property, in addition to about $200 in cash, police said. Authorities added that the case was one of at least five incidents in which the thief pocketed jeweller.

In total, the man has made off with an estimated $34,705 in cash, jewellery and other items, as per cops. He is still on the loose, and the New York Police Department is actively searching for the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, in another similar case, a video surfaced online last year which showed two men pretending to be maintenance workers trying to break in by kicking the front door. The two men were armed with handguns. However, the men were greeted by a barrage of bullets from the homeowner. The wild scene was captured by a doorbell camera.

According to the report, the resident fired 13 shots. Speaking to WFAA, he said he decided to shoot at the suspects when saw that they were armed. "I was hoping I got 'em," he told the station. "That was mainly it, just hoping I got 'em."

The suspect, Aaron Contreras was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, deadly conduct and attempted burglary of a habitation.