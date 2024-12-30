Colorado Man Chases And Attacks TV Reporter Over US Citizenship: "This Is Trump's America Now"

Patrick Thomas Egan, a 39-year-old Colorado man, allegedly attacked television news reporter, Ja'Ronn Alex, after chasing him for 40 miles. According to the Guardian, the incident occurred in Grand Junction, Colorado, where Egan, a taxi driver, allegedly attacked Mr Alex, a TV reporter for KKCO/KJCT. Egan, who claimed to be a Marine, pulled up next to Mr Alex at a stoplight and demanded to know if he was a US citizen, saying "This is Trump's America now! I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!"

After Mr Alex drove back to his news station, Egan chased him, tackled him to the ground, and put him in a headlock, beginning to strangle him. Fortunately, coworkers intervened, saving him from the attack. Witnesses reported that Alex appeared to be losing his ability to breathe during the assault, which was partially captured on surveillance video.

Egan has been arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second-degree assault, and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court to face formal charges. Mr Alex believes he was targeted because of his Pacific Islander heritage.

Notably, Donald Trump's hostile rhetoric towards the news media has been a recurring theme throughout his presidency and beyond. He has repeatedly referred to the media as "the enemy of the people," a "threat to democracy", "fake," and "crooked." Such language has been used by authoritarian leaders in the past, such as Stalin, Hitler, and Mao, to delegitimize the press and create confusion among the public.

Trump's attacks on the media have been consistent throughout his first presidency, from 2017 to 2021, and continued as he sought re-election in November's election. His rhetoric has contributed to a toxic environment for journalists and the media, with many facing harassment, threats, and even violence.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation reported 75 assaults on journalists since January 1, marking a 70% increase from 2023. This alarming rise in violence is further underscored by a recent survey conducted by the International Women's Media Foundation. The survey found that 36% of respondents reported being threatened or experiencing physical violence, while 28% reported facing legal threats or action.