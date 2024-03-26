US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else', Announces He Is Running For President

Mr Ebey has already filed with the Federal Election Commission

A man in Texas has legally changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' and launched a campaign for US president. A teacher and Army veteran in North Richland Hills, Texas, the 35-year-old man formerly named Dustin Ebey, changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' and is running for president under that name, Guardian reported.

After a judge signed off on the name change, he got a new driver's license and then filed the necessary paperwork to run.

''This isn't about me, 'Literally Anybody Else,' more so as it is an idea. We can do better out of 300 million people for president,'' he told Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

''There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that just has no benefit to the common person. It's not necessarily about me as a person, but it's about literally anybody else as an idea,” he added.

He said he wanted to change his name because he was unsatisfied with this year's presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Mr Ebey has already filed with the Federal Election Commission. He emphasized he is ''not delusional'' and understands garnering enough signatures to appear on ballots will be very challenging.

Under Texas law, an application to be listed on the ballot as an independent candidate needs to be submitted with a petition, which requires 113,151 signatures from registered voters who did not vote in the presidential primary of either party in Texas.

''This will be very hard to do, but it's not impossible. I hope to have Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and then Literally Anybody Else right underneath,'' he said.

His website says: ''Literally Anybody Else isn't a person, it's a rallying cry. For too long have Americans been victims of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together let's send the message to Washington and say, 'You will represent or be replaced'. America should not be stuck choosing between the ''King of Debt'' (his self-declaration) and an 81-year-old.''