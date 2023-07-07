US Man Beats Wife's Lover With Bat After Finding Them Together In Bed

33-year-old John Dimmig is facing attempted murder charges.

A US man tried to beat his cheating wife's boyfriend to death with an aluminium bat after discovering them in bed together, as per a report in Fox News. 33-year-old John Dimmig is facing attempted murder charges after he went to an Airbnb and caught his wife, Christie Barbato, in bed with a colleague, a CT technician.

Upon reaching the room, Mr Dimmig closed the door behind him and hit the man. Later, he threw him and pinned him on the floor with a big blow from the bat, as per an affidavit. The document also alleged that Mr Dimmig struck him at least three times with the metal object.

According to CCTV footage police obtained from the property, Mr Dimmig was seen entering the AirBnB with a bat. Later, after the incident took place, Ms Barbato can be seen trying to push her husband away from her colleague and screaming, "John! Stop! He's bleeding!" Mr Dimmig threatened the man and told him to stay away from his wife before he left the place around 10 pm.

The Arizona-based CT technician, who was in Florida for work, told the police that Mr Dimmig would have killed him if Ms Barbato had not stepped in. The man added, "I felt like he was trying to murder me". The man admitted that the woman was his colleague and they had gone out for drinks after work before returning to his Airbnb.

According to the outlet, Ms Barbato called the police, who went to the Airbnb and saw the CT technician on a bed with a towel over his wounded and bleeding head.

Police interrogated Mr Dimmig after the woman claimed her husband was the one who had carried out the gruesome attack. He said that, excluding a quick trip to the grocery shop, he had not left their Lake Park house all day. Mr Dimmig acknowledged owning a bat, but he said that he had never used it to hit anyone.

After a proper investigation into the matter, the police found a bat with "small hairs" in the laundry room of the couple's house. They also found a black T-shirt and a white undershirt with blood stains.

At the moment, Mr Dimmig is charged with "attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with battery".