US Man Arrested For Leaving 6-Year-Old Daughter Asleep In Line For Pokemon Cards

A man in the United States was arrested for leaving his sleeping six-year-old daughter to hold his spot in a line to buy Pokemon cards, Metro.UK reported. The man from South Carolina left the child unattended overnight outside a store. According to the report, the incident happened outside a Target in the West Ashley neighbourhood, where crowds had gathered to buy a newly released set of Pokemon cards.

The authorities said that the 35-year-old John-Michael Dooley handed his young daughter a pillow and a blanket around 1:00 am (local time) while she slept on the pavement outside the store. After that, she left her alone in line while he went back to his home.

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When the bystanders noticed her while waiting in the fall, they were concerned and called the police after about an hour had passed with no sign of her father.

When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 am, Dooley had returned to the store. Other shoppers pointed him out to police, who questioned him about leaving the young girl by herself.

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According to the report, investigators also said Dooley admitted to going home, explaining that he left his daughter in line so he wouldn't lose his spot and miss out on buying the cards.

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"When they arrived, officers learned that the child had been waiting in line with her father, later identified as John-Michael Dooley, 35," the statement continued.

Police arrested Dooley on charges of unlawful conduct toward a child. He was booked into a local detention centre and was later released on a $40,000 bond.

Fortunately, the young girl was not hu