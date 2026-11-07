US National Found Dead In Hyderabad Hotel Room, Police Launch Probe

A 41-year-old US national was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his hotel room at Marriott Executive Apartments in SLN Terminus, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Gachibowli police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate have registered a suspicious death case and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

The US national was identified as Mitchell Brian Lee, a resident of California. He had arrived in the city on November 2 along with his business partner, David, on a business trip. The two were staying at the hotel.

According to preliminary information, Lee was staying in Room No. 1218 on the 12th floor. He stopped responding to phone calls from the evening of November 4. After repeated attempts to contact him failed, hotel staff grew suspicious.

On November 5, at around 6.30 pm, hotel employees opened the room using a master key and found Lee lying unconscious on the bed. They immediately alerted the 108 emergency ambulance service.

Medical personnel who reached the hotel examined him and confirmed that he had died.

"The medical personnel who reached the spot examined him and confirmed that he had already died," police said.

Following information from the hotel management, Gachibowli police reached the hotel, inspected the scene and registered a case.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding Lee's death. The post-mortem findings are expected to provide further clarity on the cause of death.

Further investigation is underway.