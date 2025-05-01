US Girl Chained For Years, Sex Abused. Survived On Puddle Water In Basement

A young girl from the US has accused a 64-year-old Wisconsin man of sexual abuse, including being chained in a basement for several years, starved and mutilated. She told the authorities that she was given only a piece of bread to eat and forced to drink water from a puddle on the ground, PEOPLE reported.

According to the court documents obtained by the outlet, David Boyd is accused of abusing two young girls when they were less than 10 years of age. The abuse allegedly began in 2020 in Brown Deer and continued until 2024 before one of the victims opened up to her foster parents about the abuse.

They claimed that Boyd was their great-godmother's boyfriend. One of the victims alleged that he took her to his home in Milwaukee, where he chained her to a pole in the basement. In a sketch, she detailed her confinement.

The young girl created an image of a pole next to a washer and dryer. She then made a stick figure, which she labelled as "me," showing a chain around the neck. At the foot of the stick figure, she showed a piece of bread and below that she drew waves, which she described as water that she had to drink from a puddle.

Boyd is accused not only of physically abusing the girl but also of trafficking her to several men on several occasions. Recalling an incident, she alleged that one day she was forced to choose the order in which men would sexually assault her. She revealed it stopped only when Boyd's daughter called him from downstairs.

Boyd started sexually assaulting her when she was 5 in 2015 and it continued until she was 12 years old. It stopped only after she moved away, she said.

After the complaint was filed against the man, the authorities started an investigation and also revealed that they found knives at his home and hooked chains hanging from the ceiling of his basement.

According to court documents, Boyd is accused of two charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting the same child, one act of child abuse, one count of false imprisonment, one count of child trafficking, and one count of using a dangerous weapon.