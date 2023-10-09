US Man Arrested After Handwritten Plan To 'Kill Everyone' At Former School Found

19-year-old Henry Horton IV was arrested by the police.

A 19-year-old man in the United States was arrested after the police found written threats for a "shooting spree" and other attacks at his former school and different locations during a routine traffic stop, as per a report in CNN. The man from South Florida planned to "kill everyone" at Okeechobee High School with his guns on January 2, 2026, which happens to be his 22nd birthday.

Henry Horton IV was stopped by the cops on September 18 for a broken headlight on the white pickup truck he was driving. During a search of Horton's car, the officer discovered many handwritten notes detailing a plot to buy handguns and "kill everyone at OHS (Okeechobee High School) with my guns," according to the affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It is to be noted that the 19-year-old graduated from high school in May 2022. He had planned to kill 15 people including an administrator at the school.

An examination of his phone revealed specifics for many state mass murder plots, plans to make a bomb, and intentions to murder his stepmother. According to the affidavit, Horton had admitted to having mental health issues in the past and had "been having multiple thoughts about mass homicide and want(ing) to execute them once he turned 22 years old."

Before he was stopped, authorities questioned him where he was going. As per the affidavit, Horton stated he was travelling to Miami to look at a church, where he wanted to murder roughly ten people after his planned 2026 assault at his former school.

Further, he was sent to "a hospital to receive a mental health evaluation under the Florida Mental Health Act", as per the outlet. On September 29, Horton revealed to investigators that he composed a manifesto and made threats to kill his stepmother. He was arrested and charged with intimidation with written threats to murder or hurt another person.

As per New York Post, his mother Marcie Horton said that her son was "a 'good kid' and would never have actually carried out the plan." She also urged officials to help him seek the required mental health treatment. Stepmother Alisha Horton also stated that he would never "hurt" her. "Henry isn't going to hurt me. He would never. He needs to be treated for a mental disability instead of as a criminal," she said.