US Man, 51, Killed His Co-Worker Because She Took Long Breaks

Travis Merrill, 51, has been charged with the murder of his co-worker Tamhara Collazo, at Allegiance Trucks, reportedly due to an obsession with her and frustration over her long work breaks. Merrill was arrested on Thursday after fatally shooting Ms Collazo at her desk, according to Fox 10.

Allegiance Trucks is located near the temporary headquarters of the Lewisville Police Department, allowing officers to respond within minutes, arrest Merrill, and attempt to save Ms Collazo's life.

Unfortunately, Ms Collazo died from injuries at the hospital.

An arrest warrant obtained by Fox News revealed that Merrill had become increasingly angry over what he considered unauthorised long breaks by Ms Collazo and her lack of attention to him. Ms Collazo had even reported his behaviour to HR after telling him to stop watching her during breaks. Ms Merrill was required to see a counsellor before returning to work.

Upon his return, Ms Collazo avoided him, which further escalated Ms Merrill's anger. He admitted to detectives that he had begun buying guns and practising with them at home. On several occasions, he brought them to work but didn't act because it "didn't feel like the right time."

On the day of the shooting, Merrill followed Ms Collazo during her lunch break, watched her sit in the car like usual and went to his vehicle to retrieve two revolvers.

"As she re-entered after lunch, he followed her inside to her cubicle and 'ambushed' her, firing the gun several times," the affidavit says.

He's now being held in jail on a $10 million bond, the media outlet reported.