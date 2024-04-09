US Man, 32, Shoots Restaurant Employee Over Guacamole Dip

32-year-old Aaron Brown has been arrested. (Representative pic)

A 32-year-old man in the US shot and injured a restaurant employee over the amount of guacamole, an avocado-based dip. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the incident took place on Friday at a Michigan Chipotle. 32-year-old Aaron Brown was arrested and charged with assault to do great bodily harm, discharging a weapon in a building, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

It all started when Mr Brown was with his wife at the restaurant. He placed and paid for an order and then asked for extra guacamole. A female employee gave him some of the dip, however, Mr Brown thought it was too small of a portion and called her a b****h.

According to the outlet, the female employee then became upset, so other employees took her away from the kitchen to calm her down. That's when the 32-year-old allegedly went behind the counter and started bagging up his food.

While behind the counter, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said that Mr Brown filled a cup with guacamole. But when a 21-year-old employee saw this, he knocked the dip out of Mr Brown's hand. The 32-year-old then grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed him into a refrigerator.

This led to a fight. While employees tried to get Mr Brown to leave the restaurant, he pulled out a gun and shot the 21-year-old once in the knee.

"I was just eating a bowl and I heard shouting. And then I looked over, they're arguing. One of the workers went to the back, I don't know why, and then when he was in the back, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in a bag," witness Thomas Huber told the outlet.

"Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quick as we could," he added.

The employee who sustained the gunshot to the leg was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition, cops said. Mr Brown, on the other hand, calmly collected his food and fled the scene.

"He took his time getting out... probably 30 seconds after (the shot was fired)," said witness Michael Beals. "I was in my car and I saw him just walk out to his car, close the door, and just drive off - he didn't speed off or anything, it was weird to see," he added.

Cops stopped Mr Brown a short distance away and arrested him. Michigan police didn't disclose the motive for the shooting but said it stemmed from a dispute over guacamole. Police Chief Elvin Barren stressed that the shooting was the result of poor decision-making and an inability to control emotions.