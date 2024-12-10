US Man, 23, Fatally Shoots Father, Attempts To Kill Mother Over Household Argument

A 23-year-old man in the United States has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father and attempting to kill his mother in Bartow, Florida. According to The Independent, Joseph Voigt on Monday admitted to shooting his mother, 58-year-old Susan Voigt, and killing his father, 63-year-old Marvin Voigt, over the weekend. Authorities said they arrived at the scene after Ms Susan called the cops and said she and her husband had been shot by their son who took off.

After reaching the scene, police found Marvin Voigt dead in the driveway from apparent gunshot wounds. Susan Voigt, inside the family's home, had sustained a "serious gunshot wound" but was given "life-saving measures" by a fire and emergency medical service team and is now in "critical condition, but stable" in an area hospital, police said, per the outlet.

The 23-year-old fled the scene after the shooting and was later arrested in Orlando, officials said.

According to the authorities, Joseph Voigt said that he shot his parents because his father was upset with him about "spending the majority of his time playing video games" and "riding his ass about making something himself and getting a job".

"Everything we've heard about this couple was that they were really good people," Stephen Walker of the Bartow Police Department said. "It's sad, you know, to see something like this happen," he added.

"Thanks to the rapid response of the Bartow Police Department this violent and dangerous suspect was quickly apprehended," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "My detectives will continue their thorough investigation into this crime to ensure Voigt will face the full consequences of his actions," the sheriff continued.

Joseph Voigt appeared in court in Orange County on Monday morning. He will be brought back to jail in Polk County, where he'll face murder and attempted murder charges.

According to Fox News, his criminal history includes arrest for firing a weapon in a residential area and battery. He was released from jail on December 1.

"A wife has lost her husband and basically lost a son also, at the end of the day," Mr Walker said. "So, it's going to be a real tough, tough road for her. I feel really bad for her... We are deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless shooting," he added.