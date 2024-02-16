US Making 'Sweeping Accusations' Over Navalny's Death, Says Russia

Russia's foreign ministry accused US of making "sweeping accusations" over Alexei Navalny's death. (File)

Russia's foreign ministry accused the United States of making "sweeping accusations" over who was to blame for the death of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Friday.

"The death of a person is always a tragedy," it said. "Instead of sweeping accusations, one ought to show restraint and wait for the official results of the forensic medical examination."

