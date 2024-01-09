Private US Moon Lander Has 'No Chance Of Soft Landing' After Losing Fuel

Astrobotic said it planned to continue to operate the spacecraft until it ran out of propellant. (File)

A private US lunar lander has "no chance of soft landing" on the Moon because it has lost too much fuel, Astrobotic, the company behind the robot, said Tuesday.

The company estimated it had about 40 hours of fuel remaining, an improvement on an earlier estimate, and said it planned to continue to operate the spacecraft until it ran out of propellant.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)