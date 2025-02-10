Trump's "Losing Patience" Warning To Hamas Over Israeli Hostages' Appearance

Comparing the emaciated condition of Israeli hostages released by Hamas over the weekend with those of Holocaust survivors, US President Donald Trump suggested the United States was running out of patience with the war in the Gaza Strip, without detailing his next steps.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday from Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, the Republican leader said the hostages "look like they haven't had a meal in a month. No reason for that, and I don't know how much longer we can take it...at some point we're going to lose our patience"

"They look like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated," Trump added.

Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday handed over three more Israeli hostages -- Eli Sharabi, Or Levi and Ohad Ben Ami. Their frail appearances after nearly 500 days of captivity sent a global shock wave.

The US President's reaction to seeing their images, which came days after he called for the removal of Palestinians from the Gaza enclave and for the US to take control of it, brought fresh uncertainty over the fate of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas before all remaining 76 hostages were freed.

Without detailing steps he might take, Trump said he was committed to ridding Gaza of Hamas fighters. He said the US is committed "to owning it, taking it and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back," adding that "we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it."

"We'll make it into a very good site for future development," he added.

About Israeli Hostages Released By Hamas

Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, who were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri during the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and Or Levy, who was abducted that day from the Nova music festival, were led onto a Hamas podium by gunmen on Saturday ahead of their release to Israeli authorities.

The three men appeared in worse condition than the 18 other hostages previously freed under the truce, which was agreed to on January 15 months into the war. Many Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel have also appeared thin and emaciated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday the sight of the frail hostages was shocking and would be addressed. In exchange for the three men, Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

Trump's Gaza Plan

US President Trump proposed to move the Gazans out of the territory to other countries in the region, while the United States would take charge of redeveloping it, sparking a diplomatic backlash. The plan has faced widespread criticism, particularly from Arab allies. His own aides have sought to tone down the proposal, saying the US would not foot the bill and no US soldiers would be deployed.

But the proposal has gained support from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "revolutionary", striking a triumphant tone in a statement to his cabinet following his return to Israel from Washington.