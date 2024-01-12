US-Led Strikes On Houthi Rebels Aimed To Protect Shipping In Red Sea: NATO

Strikes were designed to preserve freedom of navigation: NATO (Representational)

NATO on Friday said the US-led strikes on Yemen's Huthis were aimed at protecting shipping through the Red Sea and urged Iran to "rein in its proxies".

"These strikes were defensive, and designed to preserve freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways. The Huthi attacks must end," Dylan White, a spokesman for the Western military alliance, said.

