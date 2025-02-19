CIA Launches Secret Drone Missions Over Mexico, May Use Them For Armed Ops

The CIA has launched drones on secret missions to spy on drug cartels in Mexico and may use them for armed operations. The covert operations, underway with MQ-9 Reaper drones, are assessing the drug gangs and their labs across the southern US border in preparation for a potential aerial strike to destroy them, CNN reported.

While the missions are on with MQ-9 drones, they can be fitted with payloads to carry out specific attacks. They are frequently employed by the US to target alleged terrorists in Somalia, Iraq, and Syria.

President Donald Trump publicly urged for the deployment of military force against deadly drug cartels during his first term, saying the US was prepared to "wage war" on such organisations.

According to reports, the CIA is not permitted to deploy drones for deadly attacks under the program; instead, they are to collect intelligence on drug smuggling activities and send it to Mexican authorities. The agency has been flying drone missions over Mexico, adding to tensions between the US and Mexican governments.

Recently, Mexico has been questioned about American military spy planes flying near the border. In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and other officials stressed that these flights were in international airspace or over US territory, not in Mexico's.

Mexico Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla said he was not aware of the spy plane flights. He admitted they could be a form of espionage but confirmed they did not enter Mexican airspace.

After the January 20 executive order, the State Department created a list of drug cartels that it thinks should be labelled as foreign terrorist organisations. However, no official designations have been made yet.

Last week, the State Department sent this list to Congress. According to reports, the list includes international gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, along with several Mexican cartels, such as Sinaloa, Jalisco, Zetas, Gulf Cartel, Cartel Unidos, and La Nueva Familia Michoacana (LNFM).