US Judge Imposes Gag Order On Trump In New York Hush Money Case

The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump's trial over alleged hush money payments to a porn star slapped a partial gag order on the former president on Tuesday.

Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump not to publicly attack potential witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, their families or prospective jurors.

The move came just hours after Trump attacked the judge in a post on Truth Social as a "true and certified Trump hater."

