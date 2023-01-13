US Judge Fines Trump Organisation 1.6 Million Dollars For Tax Fraud

A New York judge on Friday fined Donald Trump's family business $1.6 million for running a years-long scheme to defraud and evade taxes through falsifying business records.

The Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp., entities of the Trump Organization, were convicted on all 17 counts last month following a trial.

The ruling comes three days after Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court ordered Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Trump's family for a half-century and was the company's former chief financial officer, to jail for five months after he testified as the prosecution's star witness.

The case has long been a thorn in the side of the Republican former president, who calls it part of a witch hunt by Democrats who dislike him and his politics.

