Advertisement

US Judge Bars Trump From Implementing New Policy To Speed Up Deportations

US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston last month had issued an order that temporarily blocked the administration from fast-tracking deportations.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Judge Bars Trump From Implementing New Policy To Speed Up Deportations
The preliminary injunction will keep that order in place until the litigation is resolved. (File)

A US judge on Friday barred the Trump administration from implementing a new policy allowing it to rapidly deport hundreds if not thousands of migrants to countries other than their own without giving them a chance to show they fear being persecuted, tortured or killed there.

US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston last month had issued an order that temporarily blocked the administration from fast-tracking deportations, hobbling its ability to remove migrants subject to final orders who in some cases have legal protections preventing them from being sent back to their countries of origin.

The preliminary injunction issued Friday will keep that order in place until the litigation is resolved.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Deportation Policy, US Deportation, US Migrants
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now