US Judge Bars Trump From Implementing New Policy To Speed Up Deportations

A US judge on Friday barred the Trump administration from implementing a new policy allowing it to rapidly deport hundreds if not thousands of migrants to countries other than their own without giving them a chance to show they fear being persecuted, tortured or killed there.

US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston last month had issued an order that temporarily blocked the administration from fast-tracking deportations, hobbling its ability to remove migrants subject to final orders who in some cases have legal protections preventing them from being sent back to their countries of origin.

The preliminary injunction issued Friday will keep that order in place until the litigation is resolved.

