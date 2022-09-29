US, Japan, South Korea To Conduct Joint Military Drills On Friday

Japan jets flying with German Eurofighters past Mount Fuji during German-Japan joint military drills.

Naval forces of Japan, the United States and South Korea will conduct joint military drills on Friday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) announced on Thursday.

MSDF said the exercises, including anti-submarine drills, will be held in the Sea of Japan, which South Korea calls the East Sea.

On Thursday, US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to condemn North Korea's weapons tests in Seoul ahead of her first visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas.

