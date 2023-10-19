US Issues Global Caution Alert For Americans Amid Israel-Hamas War

The Israel-Hamas war has sent tensions surging in the Middle East. (Representational)

The State Department on Thursday issued a rare "worldwide caution" advisory for US citizens everywhere, citing terrorism and potential for anti-American demonstrations.

The alert said US citizens should be aware of "increased tensions in various locations around the world."

This includes "potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests."

The war between Hamas in Gaza and US ally Israel has sent tensions surging in the Middle East.

The State Department urged Americans to "stay alert in locations frequented by tourists" and to enroll in a program known as STEP, which allows citizens to be located more quickly in case of emergency.

