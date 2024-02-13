US, Israel Spy Chiefs, Qatar PM Meet Egyptians On Gaza Truce: Report

CIA director William Burns, Mossad chief David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Egyptian officials in Cairo Tuesday "to discuss a truce in Gaza", Egyptian media reported.

Al-Qahera News, which has links to Egyptian intelligence, reported the "quartet meeting" as international pressure grows for a truce between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where health officials say more than 28,000 people have been killed.

