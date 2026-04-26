Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Meets Asim Munir After Landing In Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday met Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir here after landing in the country for the second time in three days amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks with the US.

Araghchi, who left Islamabad on Saturday after talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Munir and other top officials, came from Oman where he held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on security in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts to end the Iran-US conflict.

According to Iran's official IRNA news agency, after a brief stay in Islamabad, the Iranian leader will travel to Moscow.

There was no official word from Pakistan about the meeting which apparently focused on the ongoing peace efforts by Islamabad to arrange the second round of talks between the US and Iran.

The first round of peace talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to bring the desired result for the parties to the conflict.

The Iranian leader arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi after completing a day-long visit to Oman, the Dawn newspaper reported quoting sources.

He will meet with senior Pakistani officials during his brief stay in Islamabad and will then depart for Moscow, the paper reported.

Pakistan has not said anything officially about the arrival of Araghchi but private media, including the leading Geo News, reported earlier quoting diplomatic sources that the Iranian foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan on a short trip before going to Moscow.

Araghchi would convey "Iran's positions and views on the framework of any understanding to completely end the war", Geo TV reported quoting Iranian news agency ISNA.

After Araghchi left for Oman on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would no longer be going to Islamabad for talks with Iran, contending that Washington held all the cards on the matter.

Trump on Sunday reiterated that the US and Iranian officials can talk by phone for a peace solution to the conflict.

In an interview on Fox News Channel, Trump said he made that decision rather than send a delegation on a 17-hour flight.

"We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us," Trump said.

"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives" to Islamabad to meet with the Iranians, Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

"Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their "leadership." Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" he added.

Araghchi had in a post on X said his trip to Pakistan was "very fruitful".

"Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value. Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy," Araghchi had said.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said he had "a most warm, cordial exchange of views on the current regional situation. We also discussed matters of mutual interest, including the further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations." Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration once again closed the Express Highway amid heightened security arrangements for the high-level visit, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Officials said the movement of guests associated with the negotiations prompted strict security measures in parts of the city.

In an advisory, Islamabad Traffic Police said that diversions would be implemented at different times on Express Highway and Srinagar Highway.

"Traffic flow may be affected during these periods, and commuters are advised to plan their journeys with additional time," it said.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the evolving regional situation.

During the telephonic conversation on Saturday evening, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to serve as a "sincere and honest" facilitator in promoting lasting peace in the region, according to his office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)