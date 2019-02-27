US House Votes To Block Trump's Emergency Declaration Over Border Wall

Donald Trump has been steadfast in his demand for a wall along US border with Mexico.

The US House of Representatives approved a resolution Tuesday blocking President Donald Trump from obtaining funding for a border wall with Mexico through his declaration of a national emergency.

The resolution, which now goes to the Republican-held Senate, was passed by the Democratic-controlled House by a comfortable margin of 245-182.

Thirteen Republicans joined Democrats in striking down the emergency declaration.

Trump, after failing to secure billions of dollars for the border wall from Congress, declared a national emergency on February 15 that would allow him to find the wall funding from other sources, notably the Pentagon budget for military construction projects.

The president has threatened to veto the resolution if it passes both the House and the Senate, where its prospects are uncertain.