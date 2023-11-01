US House Panel Seeks To Ban Federal Purchases Of Chinese Drones: Report

The US House committee will introduce a bill to ban buying Chinese drones. (Representational)

The US House of Representatives' China committee will introduce a bill to ban the U.S. government from buying Chinese drones, the Financial Times reported today.

Mike Gallagher, the Republican head of the committee, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat, will introduce the "American Security Drone Act" today, the FT report added.

