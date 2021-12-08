US Hits Iran With New Sanctions For 'Serious' Human Rights Abuses

The US slapped fresh sanctions on a dozen Iranian officials and entities. (Representational)

The United States slapped fresh sanctions on a dozen Iranian officials and entities for "serious" human rights abuses Tuesday, days after nuclear talks with Tehran halted with no sign of progress.

The sanctions announced by the Treasury and State Department targeted government officials and organizations involved in the repression of protesters and political activists, and prisons where activists have been held in brutal conditions.

