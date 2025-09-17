Daily Beast Pulls Story Linking Melania Trump To Jeffrey Epstein, Issues Apology

The Daily Beast has issued an apology to US First Lady Melania Trump after it published an article claiming that she was introduced to her husband, President Donald Trump, through convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The publication, which took the story down from their website, stated that it didn't meet their editorial standards and was based on claims made by journalist Michael Wolff.

Melania shared the apology on the social media platform X with the caption, "Retraction and apology from The Daily Beast."

"The Daily Beast recently published a story headlined 'Melania Trump 'Very Involved' in Epstein Scandal: Author' based on an interview with Michael Wolff. Upon reflection, we have determined that the article did not meet our standards and has therefore been removed from our platforms," The Daily Beast said in a statement.

Retraction & Apology from The Daily Beast pic.twitter.com/WINb5r9wpN — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 15, 2025

The publication said that they have also removed a part of a podcast episode that mentioned her in one of their podcasts related to Epstein.

"In response to a letter from the first lady's attorneys, The Daily Beast has also removed a portion of an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast titled 'Trump's Epstein Scandal Can't Stop Won't Stop' referencing the first lady," the statement continued.

The news outlet mentioned that they consider Melania's book to be the true and complete story of her life. "The first lady points to her bestselling book, Melania, as the definitive account of her life story. We apologise to the first lady and our readers," they said.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump described Wolff as a "third-grade reporter," according to the New York Post.



In an interview on The Daily Beast Podcast, Wolff claimed that Melania was very involved in Donald Trump's relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019 in a New York jail.

"[Melania] was very involved in this Epstein relationship. There is this model thing, and she's introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way; Epstein knows her well," Wolff alleged.

In July, Donald Trump filed a $10 billion defamation suit against The Wall Street Journal after it reported that the President sent a birthday greeting to Epstein in 2003.

The letter reportedly featured a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman with his signature, along with the message, "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

He denied writing the letter, calling it fake. "It's not my signature and it's not the way I speak," he told the reporters, adding, "Anybody that's covered me for a long time knows that's not my language. It's nonsense. And frankly, you're wasting your time."

However, a number of Trump-signed letters from the late 1990s and early 2000s were released by The New York Times, and they all show a striking resemblance to the 2003 letter.