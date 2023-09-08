US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

US first lady Jill Biden was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

US First Lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 - three days after being tested positive for the infection, the First Lady's office said on Thursday.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement on September 4.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for the fourth time on Thursday evening, a White House official said.

This result came shortly before Biden's departure from Andrew's air base on Airforce 1 for India to attend the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Beginning Friday, Biden has a packed schedule for three days. After he departs from the US, he will arrive in Ramstein, Germany on Friday for a brief stop-over and will arrive in New Delhi the same day.

The US President is scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to a White House press release.

On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President will then participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit Session 1: "One Earth".

Later in the day, he is slated to take part in the G20 Leaders' Summit Session 2: "One Family" of the G20. Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day will wrap with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

On Sunday, the US President will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders.

The US President is scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10.

