US Navy Receives Distress Calls From 2 Ships In Gulf Of Oman

"We are aware of the reported attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman," said a statement from the Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.

World | | Updated: June 13, 2019 13:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Navy Receives Distress Calls From 2 Ships In Gulf Of Oman

The US 5th fleet said its vessels in the Middle East received distress calls from two tankers


Dubai: 

The US Fifth Fleet said on Thursday that its vessels in the Middle East have received distress calls from two tankers reportedly under attack in the Gulf of Oman.

"We are aware of the reported attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman," said a statement from the Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.

"US naval forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6:12 am. local time and a second one at 7:00 am," the statement said.

"US Navy ships are in the area and are rendering assistance."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Gulf of OmanUS Fifth FleetUS Navy ships

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuWeatherWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsHonor 20

................................ Advertisement ................................