US Family Seeks Compensation From NASA After Space Junk Destroys Home

A US family whose home was hit by space debris earlier this year is seeking compensation from the American space agency NASA for property damage and mental anguish. The metallic cylinder slab punched a hole in the roof through two layers of ceiling in Alejandro Otero's home in Naples in March. Back then, NASA said that the object was part of a 2.9-ton pallet of used batteries jettisoned from the International Space Station in March 2021. Mr Otero said his son was nearly injured by the impact.

Now, law firm Cranfill Summer said in a press release that it filed a claim on behalf of Mr Otero and his family. It listed damages including non-insured property damage loss, business interruption, emotional/mental anguish and the costs for assistance from third parties.

According to the BBC, Attorney Mica Nguyen Worthy said space debris "is a real serious issue because of the increase in space traffic in recent years". "My clients are seeking adequate compensation to account for the stress and impact that this event had on their lives," she added.

Separately, speaking to CBS affiliate Wink-TV Mr Otero said that the space junk created a tremendous sound" as it blasted into his home. "I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage," Mr Otero said.

The US space agency confirmed that the debris was from its flight support equipment. It was a metal support used to hold old batteries on a disposal pallet jettisoned from the station in 2021. While most of the pallet was expected to burn up in the atmosphere, this particular piece survived the fiery re-entry.

"The hardware was expected to fully burn up during entry through Earth's atmosphere on March 8, 2024. However, a piece of hardware survived and impacted a home in Naples, Florida," the agency said. The ISS will "perform a detailed investigation" on how the debris survived burn-up, according to Nasa.

The BBC reported that the agency now has 6 months to respond to Mr Otero's claims.