US F-22 Jets Escort Russian Bombers Over Arctic Ocean: Report

Russian warplanes carried out planned flights over neutral waters in the Arctic Ocean and were escorted by US jets on parts of the flights.

World | | Updated: September 07, 2018 13:50 IST
Two US F-22 fighter jets escorted Russian Tu-95MC warplanes over the Arctic Ocean (File photo)

MOSCOW: 

Two U.S. F-22 fighter jets escorted Tu-95MC Russian strategic bombers over the Arctic Ocean, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.

Russian warplanes carried out planned flights over neutral waters in the Arctic Ocean, and the Bering and Okhotsk seas, and were escorted by U.S. jets on parts of the flights, the Defence Ministry was quoted as saying.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

