US Extends Restrictions For Commercial Flights Over Iraq Until 2027

The agency is extending the prohibition against flying below certain altitudes through October 2027 citing risks from Iranian-aligned militia groups' activities and third-party military operations.

Read Time: 1 min
US Extends Restrictions For Commercial Flights Over Iraq Until 2027
FAA extended the restrictions on commercial airlines over Iraq. (File)
Washington:

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday extended the restrictions on commercial airlines over Iraq for US flights for another three years citing risks to flights.

The agency is extending the prohibition against flying below certain altitudes through October 2027 citing risks from Iranian-aligned militia groups' activities and third-party military operations. The restrictions also apply to foreign operators operating as code share flights for US carriers. Last month, the US Transportation Department fined Air Canada $250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

