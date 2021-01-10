US Ends Curbs On Official American Contacts With Taiwan, Says Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo said the US has ended the decades-old restrictions. (File)

The United States is ending decades-old restrictions governing official contacts with Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Saturday.

He said the "complex internal restrictions" regulating contacts by diplomats, service members and others had been imposed "in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing," adding, "No more."

The declaration -- which comes in the final two weeks of the Trump administration -- seems certain to infuriate China, which sees Taiwan as its own territory and has worked to keep it isolated on the world stage.

