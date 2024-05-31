US Elementary Teacher Under Investigation For Filming Explicit Videos Inside Classroom

For now, the teacher has not been charged with a crime. (Representative pic)

An elementary school teacher in the United States is under investigation for allegedly filming sexually explicit videos of herself inside her classroom and school bathroom. Citing local media reports, the New York Post reported that the woman, who resigned in February for undisclosed reasons, was a music teacher at Gray Elementary in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (LCISD) in Texas. For now, the teacher, whose name hasn't been disclosed, has not been charged with a crime. But the school district has opened an investigation after community activists called out her behaviour at a press conference.

The school said it wasn't aware of the videos until Wednesday when the censored clips of the teacher began to surface online. In one of the videos which appears to be from inside the classroom, the teacher was seen flashing her breasts and buttocks to a camera, the Post reported. Another video also allegedly showed her stripping down similarly in a school bathroom.

"It was a poor judgment on my part. I would never do it again," the teacher told a local media outlet in an interview. She claimed she shot the videos on a Sunday when she had stopped by the school to pick something up or in a bathroom when nobody was on campus. She also said that she only shared the clip with her former boyfriend, with whom she recently had a nasty breakup.

The teacher has filed a police report for possible revenge porn, according to the outlet. "I've never sent this out to thousands of men. Like, I'm not that type of person," she said, adding, "This was just a relationship, a private matter, and he released it."

Meanwhile, the school opened an investigation into the matter after local community activists called out her behaviour. Speaking at a press conference this week, one activist described the video in vivid detail, saying the clip shows her "stripping down naked, bending over and showing you everything on the video and all you could see was cellulite and pubic hair."

"This woman obviously had lost her damn mind. She needs psychotropic medication. She pulls out her breasts and she's juggling them - looks like she's about to fall over. Then she bends over and pulls down her panties," the activist added. He also said that the teacher should never be allowed around children again.

The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District said it was the teacher's first year with the district.