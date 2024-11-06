When Donald Trump's Poll Loss In 2020 Led To Political Unrest In US

The 2024 US Presidential Election results numbers suggest a strong showing for Republican candidate Donald Trump. Trump is currently projected to get the magic figure of 270 electoral votes, while his opponent, Kamala Harris, has secured 224.

This ongoing race brings to mind the 2020 US election, where Trump's loss to Joe Biden sparked significant political unrest. The aftermath, including the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, had lasting repercussions on American democracy.

The Capitol attack

On January 6, 2021, the US Capitol was stormed by a violent mob of Trump supporters aiming to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory. This attack was directly linked to Trump's refusal to accept the election results, following his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. His rhetoric escalated, culminating in the insurrection that led to deaths and significant damage to the Capitol building. The FBI even labelled this event as domestic terrorism, underscoring its severity.

Impeachment and accountability

In response to the Capitol attack, the House of Representatives impeached President Trump for “incitement of insurrection.” This marked the second impeachment in his term. While the Senate ultimately acquitted him, many Republicans continued to back Trump despite the violence and chaos he had incited, illustrating deep political divides in the country.

Trump's claims and legal battles

Leading up to and after the election, Trump made unfounded allegations that the election was stolen through fraudulent absentee ballots, especially given the rise of mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite multiple failed legal challenges, Trump remained steadfast in his refusal to accept the outcome. He filed numerous lawsuits to contest the results, none of which succeeded.

Joe Biden's victory and the aftermath

Despite Trump's efforts to overturn the results, Joe Biden won the 2020 election with over 81 million votes and 306 electoral votes. His victory was seen as a rebuke of Trump's divisive rhetoric and actions. Biden's inauguration took place on January 20, 2021, officially marking the end of the Trump presidency.

Legacy of the 2020 US elections

The events surrounding the 2020 US election, including the Capitol insurrection and the aftermath, left lasting scars on American democracy. In 2020, some of the defining issues that shifted the electorate in favour of Joe Biden were Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic and health crises.

2024 US elections: The present status



The 2024 US Presidential Election is underway, with several key races yet to be called. The states and districts that remain too close to call are Alaska, Arizona, three districts in Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The outcome of these races will ultimately determine who reaches the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.