Netanyahu To Meet Separately With Biden, Kamala Harris Tomorrow: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss progress towards a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet separately with Netanyahu, it said on Wednesday. The Israeli leader is addressing the U.S. Congress later on Wednesday amid protests and discontent among some U.S. lawmakers over the conduct of the war in Gaza.

