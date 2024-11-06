What Is Fluoride And Why Trump Would Remove It From Drinking Water If He Wins

Ahead of voting for the US Presidential polls, former independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr announced that Donald Trump, if re-elected, would aim to remove fluoride from public drinking water on his first day in office.

"On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water," Kennedy wrote on X. He claimed fluoride is an "industrial waste" associated with various health risks, such as bone fractures, neurodevelopmental disorders, and IQ loss, adding that Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump seek to "Make America Healthy Again."

Kennedy's statements came after his continued opposition to fluoridation, a stance often criticised by the broader medical community. Trump, who previously promised to make Kennedy a key figure in healthcare policy if re-elected, has been open to reviewing such proposals.

He told NBC News, "I haven't talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me." before adding, "It's possible."

Trump was also willing to consult with other experts, calling Kennedy "a very talented guy with strong views."

What Is Fluoride

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral, is commonly added to public drinking water to prevent tooth decay, a practice endorsed by numerous health authorities.

"Fluoride is a natural substance," Professor Oliver Jones of RMIT University told the Guardian. "It's not an industrial waste product."

Dental experts have long touted fluoride's benefits, explaining that it strengthens tooth enamel and helps protect against cavities.

Studies linking fluoride to serious health issues, such as cancer or neurological problems, remain inconclusive. "Contrary to Kennedy's claims, studies have found no evidence linking fluoride in regular drinking water to conditions such as osteoporosis, bone fractures, or cancer," said Professor Loc Do of the University of Queensland.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorse fluoride's safety. They have set a recommended limit of 1.5 mg per litre for drinking water. Fluoridation was named one of the top 10 public health achievements of the 20th century by the CDC.

Trump's Potential Health Agenda

The former president has previously signalled a willingness to entertain Kennedy's views, including on other contentious health topics such as vaccine policy.

When asked about the possibility of banning certain vaccines, Trump stated, "Well, I'm going to talk to (Kennedy) and talk to other people, and I'll make a decision."

Meanwhile, counting has started for the US elections with several media networks currently projecting that Donald Trump is winning 10 states and Kamala Harris is winning five.

As for electoral college numbers, which will determine the winner in this election, the former President is ahead with 137 votes and Harris trails with 99. Each candidate is aiming for the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes.