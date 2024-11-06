Kamala Harris Wins California, In Race Otherwise Skewed Against Her

US Vice President Kamala Harris secured a victory in the crucial California state, clinching 54 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. Ms Harris bagged 59.5 percent votes in the state, while Mr Trump finished at 38.1 percent.

By voting for Harris, California has once again reposed faith in a Democratic candidate. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 62 per cent. The trend continued with Joe Biden, who won by a significant margin of 29.2 points in 2020. Harris' win rides on this and her strong ties to the state – having served as its Senator and Attorney General.

Harris' campaign focussed on issues such as abortion rights, immigration reform, and economic inequality. She also vowed to continue President Biden's policies on climate change, healthcare, and social justice.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump clinched 267 electoral votes while Ms Harris bagged 214 electoral votes, as per the Associated Press. Of the seven swing states, the Republican won in Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while leading in the other four, paving way for his elevation to the top US post.

78-year-old Trump, set to become the oldest president to be elected to the White House, will marks a comeback after facing multiple federal convictions and scandals. He is only the second president in US history to win two nonconsecutive terms as president, with a loss sandwiched between the victories.

The Republican candidate has won Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Wyoming, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, West Virginia, Montana, Idaho and Utah, among others.