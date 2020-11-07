'You Can Be President': Kamala Harris' Chat With Grandniece Wins Internet

Kamala Harris could become USA's first female, Black and Asian-American vice-president-elect.

In an adorable video shared by Meena Harris, the niece of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris is seen with a little girl — believed to be her grandniece — reassuring the child “you could be the president”.

In the 12-second video, Kamala Harris' grandniece, who is sitting on her lap wearing a black mask, is heard telling her great aunt that she wants to be ‘a president'.

Kamala nods and responds, saying: “You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35.”

To this, the little girl replies, “Yeah, but I can be an astronaut president.”

“The conversation went on like this for an hour,” Meena Harris wrote sharing this 12-second clip which has been liked by more than 90,000 people with comments of adoration and inspiration pouring in.

The video comes as US Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to winning the White House, expanding his narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia even as Republicans sought to raise $60 million to fund lawsuits challenging the results.

A win for the Democrats in the US Presidential Elections 2020 will create history as Ms Harris would become America's first female, Black and Asian-American vice-president-elect.

Born to immigrant parents, Ms Harris has often quoted the struggles of her Indian-origin mother as her inspiration. “What're you going do about it”, the 55-year-old has been heard repeating her mother's words at numerous campaign rallies, saying this question helped her decide to run for president's post.

Ms Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She returned to the political limelight after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate.

Ms Harris, whose father is of Jamaican descent, has been seen as the rallying factor for the minority and women's in an election that was fought by Democrats for “justice and equality” amid increasing racial divide and hate crimes in the USA. Other key poll agendas include, management of the coronavirus pandemic, economic slump, health care and climate change.

The 2020 edition of US election has been closely contested with highest number of Americans casting their vote in a century amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)