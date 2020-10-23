US Elections 2020 Live Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Face Off In Final US Presidential Debate Before Polls

The debate in Nashville fires the starting gun on the final sprint to the November 3 election

President Donald Trump squares off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden in what promises to be a bruising final debate with less than two weeks left in their turbulent fight for the White House. The pair's last televised showdown spiraled into an ugly confrontation marred by interruptions and name calling, prompting organizers to introduce mic-muting this time to try to keep things civil.

The debate in the southern city of Nashville fires the starting gun on the final sprint to the November 3 election in a deeply polarized and tense United States fearful the results will set off court battles and more protests.

President Trump has stepped up his attacks on Mr Biden, who national polls show leading the race, as he fights to hold on to the White House after four tumultuous years.

To cut down on the interruptions that marked the last debate, during the two minutes the candidates have to respond to the moderator's questions only their mic will be live. "I think the mute is very unfair and I think it's very bad," Trump said this week, branding debate moderator Kristen Welker a "radical Democrat."

Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden during a chaotic and ill-tempered debate on September 29, and Biden responded with insults.

Trump backed out of a second scheduled debate set for last Thursday over a disagreement about the virtual format following his COVID-19 infection. At that time, he raised concerns about having his microphone muted.

Here are the Live Updates on US Presidential Debate:

Oct 23, 2020 06:39 (IST) We're fighting Covid-19, a vaccine that's coming: Donald Trump



COVID is a worldwide problem. 2.2 billion people have been affected by the horrible disease came from China. We have a vaccine coming up. I got better and recovered from the coronavirus. More and more people are getting better.





Oct 23, 2020 06:33 (IST) Trump Plans To Vote Early On Saturday In Florida: White House



President Donald Trump will cast his own ballot for reelection early while in Florida on Saturday, the White House said Thursday. President Donald Trump will cast his own ballot for reelection early while in Florida on Saturday, the White House said Thursday.