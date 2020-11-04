'Keep The Faith, We're Going To Win': Joe Biden To Supporters

US Election Result 2020: Joe Biden addressed supporters as polls closed.

Democrat Joe Biden said early Wednesday he believes he is "on track" to defeating US President Donald Trump, and called for Americans to have patience with vote-counting as several swing states remain up in the air.

"We believe we are on track to win this election... keep the faith," Biden told supporters in nationally broadcast remarks delivered in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, adding: "It ain't over until every vote is counted."

The 77-year-old former vice president also said he was "confident" about the state of Arizona, a battleground that Trump won in 2016 but which Biden was substantially leading in with about 77 percent of ballots counted.

