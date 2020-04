Nancy Pelosi released the statement though a video on Monday.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for US President in a video statement released Monday.

"Today I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president," the speaker of the House of Representatives said in the pre-recorded message.

