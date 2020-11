US Election 2020: "We are really looking good all over in the real polls," Trump said. (File)

President Donald Trump began the last day of his campaign for reelection Monday by dismissing "fake" opinion polls showing him set to lose to Democrat Joe Biden.

"I watch these fake polls," he told a crowd in Fayetteville, North Carolina. "We're going to win anyway."

"We are really looking good all over in the real polls," he said.

