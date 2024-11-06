People From Kamala Harris' Indian Ancestral Village Express Disappointment

As the projections for the US Presidential elections indicate a win for Republican candidate Donald Trump, the people of Kamala Harris' ancestral Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu expressed their disappointment since they had planned to celebrate the Democrat's victory by bursting crackers and organising a special victory prayer at the local temple.

Trump is set to become the 47th US President. Harris' supporter, Joy, who came to stay in the Thulasendrapuram village from Chicago earlier expressed confidence about the Democrat candidate winning the US elections.

"If Donald Trump wins, I hope he is given the wisdom to lead us with unity. My hope is that he changes his ways and becomes the one who unites and not a divider. My expectations are different though. I think our country will be in chaos for the next four years," Joy said.

"Just now I watched the result of the US elections. It is a little disappointing for us. Anyway, I hope that Donald Trump will change (his ways) and will not govern like he did earlier. Last time when Kamala won as the Vice Presidential candidate, we celebrated. This time we had planned to celebrate more. But we have to accept the mandate," a resident of the village said.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On US Presidential election results, a person from Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, says, " Just now I saw the results...it is a little bit disappointing...we are disappointed but we wish Donald Trump for his… pic.twitter.com/bM3ckO4KwC — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump early on Wednesday morning hailed his countrymen as results of the high stakes presidential elections projected his victory which set poised to return him to the White House after securing an electoral college victory.

Speaking at an address to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump affirmed that his win will help the country "heal."

Addressing the crowd accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and family members Trump called his projected win the "greatest political movement of all time" which will help in making "America great again."

"This is a movement like nobody has seen before. This was the greatest political movement of all time. There's nothing like this ever in this country...we are gonna help our country heal. We have a country that needs help and needs help very badly. We are gonna fix our borders, we are gonna fix everything about our country," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said that the Vice President will not address supporters tonight, but is expected to speak tomorrow.

While addressing a gathering, Richmond said that the votes are yet to be counted and there were states that have not been called. "We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet," Cedric Richmond said.

Earlier in the day, special prayers were offered for the success of US Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district. The Vice Presidential candidate is the husband of Usha Vance who originally belonged to Vadluru village in the Nidadavolu assembly constituency.

