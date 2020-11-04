US Election Results 2020: Trump, Biden's Eleventh Hour Tweets In US Results Thriller

US Elections: Donald Trump and Joe Biden urged voters to exercise their franchise.

As America witnesses a tight race in the presidential election, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden expressed confidence about winning with their eleventh-hour tweets.

Mr Trump, 74, is seeking re-election for the second consecutive term in a highly polarised election. He tweeted in his characteristic all-caps as the voting began to close: "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! (sic)"

Joe Biden, who was at home with family in Delaware, urged voters to "stay in line". "If you're in line at your polling place before it closes, you're able to vote," he tweeted.

As polls begin to close in certain parts of the country, remember to stay in line.



Hours earlier, the 77-year-old urged Americans to make their votes count. "Folks, time is running out to make your voice heard in this election...Every moment of the last four years comes down to today."

In another tweet, he said: "This is our moment to prove that: Love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. Light is more powerful than dark. Today is your absolute last chance to vote in this election."

Throughout the day, Mr Trump and Mr Biden were on the road to continue to meet with party workers and exhorting people to vote.

Before going home in Delaware, Mr Biden had met with voters in the crucial state pf Pennsylvania to make an 11th-hour appeal to voters. "Let's win this thing, Pennsylvania!" he tweeted, along with a video of him wearing a mask and speaking to people.

Mr Trump, who had visited his campaign headquarters in Virginia, had tweeted: "Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History! (sic)"

Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!



Over 100 million Americans, a record, had voted ahead of Election Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, in mail-ins and early in-person voting.